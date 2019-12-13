Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Galena Capital adds third partner (access required)

Galena Capital adds third partner (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 13, 2019 0

Galena Capital, a Boise-based investment bank that formed in April, has added a third partner. The third partner is Juan Carlos Duque, a graduate from the Wharton School, who served as the chief executive officer of the Gina Cucina food company until recently, as well as operating the mergers & acquisitions consulting business Capital Workshop. Duque, who ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo