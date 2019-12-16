Mariah Barbier and Tayler English named client experience associates at KeyBank

Mariah Barbier has been named client experience associate for Key Private Bank. In this role, Barbier will service and expand existing and new client relationships. She has worked as a teller for KeyBank in Boise since 2016. She holds an associates degree in general business from the College of Southern Idaho and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Boise State University.

Tayler English has been named client experience associate for Key Private Bank. English has served in the financial services industry in various roles of increasing responsibility. She began her career as a teller, then as a personal banker at Wells Fargo before working as a loan consultant and assistant manager at Lendmark Financial. She studied at the College of Southern Idaho.