Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Boise City Council approves Voyager subdivision appeal (access required)

Boise City Council approves Voyager subdivision appeal (access required)

By: Catie Clark December 17, 2019 0

The Boise City Council approved the appeal of a rezoning request for the future Voyager subdivision on Five Mile Road during their Dec. 10 meeting. The Planning & Zoning Commission voted on Oct. 14 not to recommend a rezone from R1-B (5 units/acre) to R1-C (8 units/acre) on the grounds of zone incompatibility and traffic safety. The ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo