Home / News / Real Estate / Roundup 12.17.19 (access required)

Roundup 12.17.19 (access required)

By: IBR Staff December 17, 2019 0

Wine & Design has leased a 2,321-square-foot retail property at 1009 W. Bannock Street in Boise. Garrison Parcells, retail accounts at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC represented the tenant and the landlord. Hall Education, Inc. leased 4,524 square feet of office space in Lakeharbor at 3050-3250 N. Lakeharbor Lane in Boise. Al Marino and Karena Gilbert ...

