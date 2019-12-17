Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / State plans next phase of IT modernization (access required)

State plans next phase of IT modernization (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 17, 2019 0

Idaho’s Office of Information Technology Services plans to take the next step of its modernization program to the Legislature during the upcoming session. The initiative continues centralizing Idaho’s computing resources, including moving several full-time equivalent (FTE) positions under the office instead of agencies having their own computer staff, said Jeff Weak, administrator. The process started last ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo