CSHQA announces new and returning members to its board of directors

CSHQA announces new and returning members to its board of directors

By: IBR Staff December 18, 2019 0

CSHQA has announced new and returning members to its board of directors.

Emily Baker, founder and managing partner of Portman Square Group, has joined CSHQA as its first outside director from the business community. Baker has 20 years of experience in strategic communications, public outreach, government affairs and policy development working for state and federal agencies, educational institutions and private industry.

Jesse Goldman, architect principal, and Ruthie Heikkila, human resources manager, were also named new directors.

Returning directors are Mark Gier, Ted Isbell, Jim Marsh, Jim Otradosky, Steve Wakeman and Danielle Weaver.

