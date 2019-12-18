Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Walmart expands customer options and VR training throughout Idaho (access required)

Walmart expands customer options and VR training throughout Idaho (access required)

By: Catie Clark December 18, 2019 0

Walmart has expanded virtual reality training to "every store in Idaho," one of a number of changes underway at the major retailer, according to a company spokeswoman. VR arrived at Boise Walmart Academy in April 2017. Through December 2018, the Academy store was the only Walmart location in Idaho offering this state-of-the-art training. Since then, the ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo