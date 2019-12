Lance Floyd has joined West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell as director of cardiac services. Floyd has worked in cardiology for the past 15 years, with the last five years serving as the manager of the Cath Lab at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in The Woodlands, Texas. He started his career in 2003 after graduating from the radiography program at Angelina College. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Sam Houston State University.