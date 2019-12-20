Chris Johnson promoted at, Ernie Satterthwait retires from Scentsy

Chris Johnson has been promoted to chief technology officer at Scentsy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in business administration from Santa Clara University. Johnson began his career at Scentsy in 2011 and has served as vice president of IT applications, vice president of IT operations and enterprise architect. He succeeds Ernie Satterthwait, who is retiring from his position as chief information officer.

Satterthwait has worked at Scentsy for the past four years. Previously, he worked for AECOM for 27 years and founded the company’s IT audit department. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration.