Rick Hogaboam named chief of staff for the City of Nampa

Rick Hogaboam named chief of staff for the City of Nampa

By: IBR Staff December 23, 2019 0

Rick Hogaboam has been named chief of staff for the City of Nampa. Hogaboam is a current councilman and will begin his new position as chief of staff in 2020. As a councilman, Hogaboam served as council liaison in police contract negotiations, the library board of trustees and as an alternate to the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) board of directors. He also recently served as executive director for Lifeline Pregnancy Resource Center and lead pastor at Sovereign Grace Fellowship Nampa.

About IBR Staff

