Nate Eikelberg and Erica Iverson join indieDwell

Nate Eikelberg has joined indieDwell as a computer aided design drafter. He has worked for the last three years as a craftsman fabricating and installing exhibits in museum, corporate office, health care, higher education and athletic settings. Eikelberg is an architectural photographer and holds a bachelor’s degree in communication from Grand Valley State University.

Erica Iverson has joined indieDwell as a design engineer. She spent three years at RedBuilt as a project manager before transitioning to McClendon Engineering as a project engineer. Erica holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Idaho and master’s degree in civil engineering from Washington State University.