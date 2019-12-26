Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Meridian approves new comprehensive plan (access required)

By: Catie Clark December 26, 2019 0

The Meridian City Council approved a new comprehensive plan on Dec. 17, minus a controversial clause over the transition from rural neighborhoods to areas of higher housing density. The excluded clause involved minimum lot sizes in a rural-transition policy that was vetoed by the council. The vote was 4-1, with Councilman Luke Cavener dissenting. The Dec. 17 ...

