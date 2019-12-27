Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Banking year in review: Holding off a recession (access required)

Banking year in review: Holding off a recession (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 27, 2019 0

2019 was a success story for Idaho banks, which enjoyed the highest profitability rate ever and led the nation in "just about every category," according to Trent Wright, president and CEO of the Idaho Bankers Association. Bankers at year-end 2018 were concerned that 2019 might bring a recession but were optimistic about the economy if that could be forestalled. Fortunately, ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo