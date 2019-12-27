Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Entrepreneurship year in review: Follow the money (access required)

Entrepreneurship year in review: Follow the money (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher December 27, 2019 0

If there was a theme for Idaho’s entrepreneurial community in 2019, it was follow the money.  And increasingly, the money was making its way here. In April, San Francisco-based privately-held financial advisory and investment firm ICONIQ Capital -- rumored to include Silicon Valley heavy hitters such as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, former Facebook Chief Operating ...

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2019 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo