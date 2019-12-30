Ron Abramovich joins Bogus Basin as snow reporter

Ron Abramovich has joined Bogus Basin as its snow reporter. He spent 30 years monitoring Idaho’s snowpack as a water supply specialist at the Natural Resources Conservation Service until his retirement last April. Abramovich is well known for his knowledge about Idaho’s snowpack and ability to relay complex information about Idaho’s snow, weather and water. Each year, he would conduct 75 to 100 media interviews for TV stations, radio and newspaper reporters on current snowpack and water supply conditions. He is a former board member of the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation.