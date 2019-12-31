Adam Bradford joins Idaho State University as dean of the graduate school

Adam Bradford has joined Idaho State University as dean of the graduate school. He has nine years of experience in higher education, including serving as associate dean of graduate studies in the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters at Florida Atlantic University. Bradford also previously served as director of the School of Interdisciplinary Studies, department head for the department of philosophy, director of the Ph.D. program in comparative studies and associate chair of the department of English. He also currently serves as chair of the University Graduate Programs Committee, member of the University Graduate Council and faculty senator.

Prior to his career in higher education, Bradford spent seven years as an English teacher and executive administrator for a private school in Salt Lake City. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah, a master’s degree from Brigham Young University and a doctorate degree from the University of Iowa.