Idaho Falls stockyards close after 86 years (access required)

Idaho Falls stockyards close after 86 years (access required)

By: Catie Clark December 31, 2019 0

IDAHO FALLS — The final gavel has come down at the Idaho Falls stockyard. After 86 years of operation, the iconic business along the Union Pacific tracks held its last livestock auction on Dec. 18. The eight-acre parcel is in the old commercial business district that grew northeast out of Idaho Falls' historic downtown. The City Council approved the purchase of ...

