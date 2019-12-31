Roundup 12.31.19

Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. leased 29,289-square-feet of office space at 700 S Clearwater Lane in Boise. Bill Beck and Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Scott Feighner and Lew Manglos of Colliers represented the landlord.

Pioneering Spirit purchased a 12,000-square-foot industrial building at 849 W Taylor Ave in Meridian. Jake Miller and Stephen Fife of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller. Mike Keller of TOK represented the buyer.

Grantharker, LLC purchased a 4,500-square-foot medical office building at 6500 W. Emerald Street in Boise. Laurie Reynoldson and Bob Mitchell from Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Jason Knorpp from KW Commercial represented the buyer.

CPS, LLC purchased 0.52 acres of land on West Canal Street in Boise. Sam McCaskill of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Rick McGraw of Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group represented the buyer.

Stericycle, Inc. renewed their lease of 10,462 square feet at 2855 S. Cole Road in Boise. Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant. Carissa Mattison of the Sundance Company represented the landlord.

Grid Manufacturing Corporation leased 17,880 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park at 2574 S. Beverly Street in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Matt Mahoney of Lee & Associates represented the tenant.

Neutron Holdings, Inc. renewed their 4,233 square feet of industrial space in Central Park Commerce A at 2230 S. Cole Road in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Idaho PreCast purchased 1.54 acres of land at 1417 Madison Ave. in Nampa. Chris Pearson and Lenny Nelson of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Sun Solutions Distribution, LLC leased 6,973 square feet of industrial space at 2020 N. Elder St. in Nampa. Gavin Phillips of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the tenant. Lawrence Ross of Michener Investments represented the landlord.

Nextar Metro renewed a retail lease for 1,005 square feet at 1401-1/2 Broadway Ave in Boise. NAI Select facilitated the transaction.

DOCTORS DIET renewed their 3,960-square-foot retail lease in the Spectrum Pointe Retail Shops at 1462 S. Entertainment Avenue in Boise. Bob Mitchell and Brianna Miller of Thornton Oliver Keller completed the transaction.

Fantastic Sams renewed their 1,520-square-foot retail lease in the Calderwood North Shops at 8923 W. Overland Road in Boise. Bob Mitchell of Thornton Oliver Keller completed the transaction.

Plan North, PLLC leased office space in the Greystone Building at 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz and Zack Stoddard of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Genesis Machine renewed their 1,760 square feet of industrial space at 7863 Mossy Cup in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Turf Equipment and Agronomics, LLC leased 4,720 square feet of industrial space in the West Airport Industrial Park at 2574 S. Beverly Street in Boise. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the landlord. Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the tenant.

Dry Pro, LLC renewed their 1,300 square feet of industrial space at 5111 Alworth in Garden City. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Idaho Geothermal, LLC renewed their 2,090 square feet of industrial space in the Taylor Commerce Park at 1140 W. Taylor Avenue in Meridian. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

An investor purchased a 16,988-square-foot industrial building at 2114 N. Elder Street in Nampa. Chris Pearson of Thornton Oliver Keller represented the seller. Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International represented the buyer.