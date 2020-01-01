Quantcast
2019 a year of retail closures (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 1, 2020 0

The retail sector faced a string of chain store closures in 2019 across the nation with more than 9,000 brick-and-mortar stores shutting their doors during the year, according to market research firm coresight.com. Almost half of the store closures sold apparel. The headline closures for Idaho were Payless Shoes and Shopko, both of which filled for bankruptcy ...

