Meridian Chamber names new CEO

The Meridian Chamber of Commerce has named Sean Evans, former Idaho Business Review publisher, as its new CEO.

Evans will assume the leadership role at the chamber on Jan. 2, 2020.

He brings over 25 years of experience in organizational and nonprofit management, marketing and news media to the chamber. For the last three years, he led Junior Achievement of Idaho, a statewide nonprofit with a mission to provide young people with the knowledge and skills they need for their own economic success. Prior to that, he was the vice president of sales and marketing at Idaho Stampede and the marketing manager of the Idaho Press-Tribune.

He originally came to Idaho in 2009 to be the publisher of the Idaho Business Review, a position he held for over five years.

“Sean’s vision will be a great addition to Meridian,” said Cindy Suffa, the current publisher of the Idaho Business Review. “He has lots of energy and will be a good leader for the chamber.”

According to Jeffrey Hall, the chair of the CEO search committee and a former chair of the chamber’s board of directors, finding a new CEO took over 60 days. Former CEO Richard Bonney stepped down on Oct. 18 after giving notice at the beginning of that month to pursue an opportunity in Texas.

“We were very fond of our previous CEO and had a lot of respect for him,” said Hall. “When he left, we wanted to make sure the job description made sense, so we took the time to redefine the job. We wanted to be certain that our expectations for a new CEO were clear.

Hall credited the board’s search committee and Meridian city leaders for thoroughly evaluating the pool of candidates.

“After an extensive search … we are pleased to have selected Sean Evans,” said Cheryl Parker-Adams, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, in a statement. “Sean has an energetic leadership style. This combined with experience in nonprofit and for-profit management positions makes Sean uniquely qualified to lead the Meridian chamber.”

“I’m excited to be working alongside such a talented chamber team and board of directors. Together, we will continue to build strong partnerships and connections for the Meridian business community,” said Evans.