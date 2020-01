Molly Mendenhall has joined Group One Sotheby’s International Realty as a realtor. She has 22 years of experience in real estate sales and marketing. She served as vice president of communications for the local board of realtors and is a part of the National Association of Realtors.

Jennifer Navest has joined as a realtor. She has five years of experience in real estate and was named a Boise Regional Realtor Top Producer.