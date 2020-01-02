Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / California technology credit union considering Idaho location (access required)

California technology credit union considering Idaho location (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 2, 2020 0

A venerable San Jose, California-based credit union geared toward the technology community is considering setting up shop in Boise. Tech CU, formally known as Technology Credit Union, hasn’t filed paperwork with the state of Idaho nor received approval from its board, but it is looking at Idaho for its first branch outside of California, according to ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo