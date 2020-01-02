Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Idaho wine has a $209.6 million impact (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 2, 2020 0

Idaho wines are a big - and booming - business, according to new figures from the Idaho Wine Commission. According to a study released  on Dec. 17., the wine industry contributed $206.9 million in economic impact to the state through 2018, the most recent year for which information was available. The study documents the explosive growth of Idaho's ...

About Catie Clark

