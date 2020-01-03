Four join, one promoted at TitleOne

Tracey Hamilton, Logan Jones, Suzy Spiva, Kathy Sturm and Danielle Waldron have joined TitleOne.

Hamilton has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Caldwell office. She has 25 years of customer service experience and eight years of escrow experience. Hamilton studied at Boise State University.

Jones has joined as a business strategist in the company’s Boise office. He has 10 years of customer service experience and holds a degree in business management.

Spiva has been promoted to a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has 10 years of customer service experience and is a graduate of Eastern Florida State College.

Sturm has joined as a title officer in the company’s Boise office. She has 37 years of title industry experience in Ada County with an expertise in residential purchases, refinances, and foreclosures. Sturm is also an Idaho native.

Waldron has joined as an escrow assistant in the company’s Nampa office. She has 10 years of experience in title and escrow as well as seven years of experience in construction management. Waldron is a graduate of the University of Idaho.