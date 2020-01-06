Quantcast
Business community praises Little’s judicious investments in lean budget (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 6, 2020 0

Business stakeholders approved Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State message and budget proposal, which featured a heavy emphasis on public education but was conservative to help the state prepare for a possible recession. Presented on Jan. 6 in the Idaho Statehouse, the budget called for a 3.75% increase, which Little said was the smallest increase ...

