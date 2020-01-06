Idaho employer to pay over $47K in unpaid overtime, travel

A federal agency has ordered an Idaho company to pay four employees tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid overtime and travel time after the company violated labor laws.

An investigation by the U.S. Labor Department found that Intermountain Concrete Polishing paid employees straight-time rates for all the hours they worked, including workweeks that exceeded 40 hours, Idaho Statesman reports.

The company also failed to record or compensate employees for travel time when they worked several hours away from their homes, officials said.

The Meridian-based floor polishing company must pay $47,676 to four employees for violating overtime and recordkeeping requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act, federal officials said.

Investigations like this ensure employees are paid and employers compete on a level playing field, officials said.