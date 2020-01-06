Quantcast
Opportunity Zone updates ease renovation (access required)

Opportunity Zone updates ease renovation (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 6, 2020

The Internal Revenue Service and Department of the Treasury have issued what are expected to be the final regulations for Opportunity Zones. The new regulations were issued on Dec. 19 and comprise more than 500 pages in length. “For us, it has not changed any of our plans or projects,” said Dan Fullmer, chief investment officer and ...

