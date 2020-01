Keith Cochran has joined Stark & Associates Commercial Real Estate as a founding member when the Boise, Idaho office was created in 2019. Prior to his career in real estate, Cochran had been in the hospitality and casino marketing business for 27 years and has been in the Treasure Valley since 1978. From East Jr High, Boise High School and playing football at Boise State University, he has seen firsthand the tremendous growth the area has encountered.