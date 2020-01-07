Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Megaplex Theatre coming to Idaho Falls (access required)

Megaplex Theatre coming to Idaho Falls (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 7, 2020 0

IDAHO FALLS – A multi-screen Megaplex Theatre will be coming to the Snake River Landing development in Idaho Falls. The theatre will be the first Megaplex-branded multi-screen cinema in Idaho. Ball Ventures, the developer of Snake River Landing, and the Utah-based Larry H. Miller Group, which owns Megaplex, announced construction of the new theatre on Dec. 31, ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo