Roundup 1.7.20

Laurisa Rogers, LCSW & Julia Gerhardt, LCSW renewed their lease of 1,050 square feet of office space in Norwood Professional Plaza at 6550 W. Emerald St #100 in Boise. NAI Select facilitated the transaction.

HST Development LLC purchased a 10.7 acre property on Laster Lane in Caldwell. Matt Naumann and Tim Reid of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller. Douglas Holladay of One Group Real Estate represented the buyer.

Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate purchased a 19,044-square-foot building at 4477 West Emerald in Boise. Keith Cochran with Stark Accelerators Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant and landlord.

6B Guns, LLC leased 1,973 square feet of industrial space at 11525 Fairview Avenue in Boise. Dan Minnaert, Devin Pierce and Sam McCaskill of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction.

Stalwart Capital, LLC purchased 4,141 square feet of retail space at 813 & 815 S. Vista Street in Boise. Holly Chetwood represented the buyer. Charles Smart of Boise Home Group represented the seller.