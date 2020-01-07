Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / St. Luke’s first in Idaho for accredited allogeneic stem cell transplants (access required)

St. Luke’s first in Idaho for accredited allogeneic stem cell transplants (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 7, 2020 0

The St. Luke's Cancer Institute is the first in Idaho to be accredited for adult allogeneic stem cell transplants. Patients who need this procedure can now get it closer to home in Boise. Prior to establishing St. Luke's “AlloBMT” program, a cancer patient plus a caregiver had to travel to an out-of-state university medical center for at least three ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo