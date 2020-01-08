Michael G. Simmonds retires from ZGA Architects and Planners, Chartered

Michael G. Simmonds has retired from his position as principal and partner at ZGA Architects and Planners, Chartered. His architectural career began in 1978 before graduating in 1983 from California Polytechnic University with a bachelor’s degree in architecture. After graduation he worked as an intern for Caywood and Associates in Sacramento, then in 1984 went to work for Thompson Architectural Group in Fresno for 8 years.

In 1991, he joined ZGA and over the years contributed to many of the firm’s projects including the earth resources building on the University of Idaho campus, the physics building on the Boise State University campus, the Caldwell YMCA and the refurbishing of the Empire Building in downtown Boise. He became a partner in 2000.