Economic forecast partly cloudy, committee hears (access required)

Economic forecast partly cloudy, committee hears (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 9, 2020 0

Idaho’s economy is slowing, though no recession is predicted imminently. That’s what members of the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee (EORAC) heard during two days of meetings in early January, before Gov. Brad Little’s State of the State message and budget presentation. The bipartisan, bicameral EORAC meets before the legislative session officially starts to hear from ...

