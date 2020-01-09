Quantcast
Jeremy Graves joins Price Associates in Boise

January 9, 2020

Jeremy Graves has joined Price Associates in Boise. Graves is a generational strategist, professor, author, speaker and leadership coach. He has served for the last 25 years in leadership positions both in the business and nonprofit communities. He is also a facilitator and coach for the Complete Leader Program. He teaches as adjunct faculty at Boise State University and Bakke Graduate University. Graves is the author of “Empower, Promote, Launch, Repeat: Create a Culture of Generational Leadership Using Four CORE Strategies.”

He holds a master’s degree and a doctorate degree in transformational leadership from Bakke Graduate University in Seattle.

