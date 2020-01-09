Patti Perkins appointed director of the Idaho Department of Finance

Patti Perkins has been appointed by Gov. Brad Little as the director of the Idaho Department of Finance. Perkins has worked in banking for 30 years, in business and human resources roles. She worked with Bank of America and KeyBank in Boise. Her most recent position at KeyBank was senior vice president over the retail bank in Idaho. Since her time with KeyBank, Patti has worked for T-Mobile and the City of Meridian as human resources director until purchasing her human resources consulting business, Calyx-Weaver & Associates, in January 2016.