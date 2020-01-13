Quantcast
Automated modular building factory gearing up (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 13, 2020 0

A Nampa factory that is intended to help automate modular construction for affordable housing is scheduled to open soon. Affordable housing is at a crisis level, and the only way to meet the demand is through manufacturing and automation, said Rick Murdock, CEO of Autovol. He spoke to the Boise Metro Chamber on Dec. 17 at ...

