Homebuilders propose 469-house subdivision in western Idaho

A Pennsylvania-based home construction company has proposed building 469 houses in Idaho further developing a rural farm town into a Boise suburb.

Toll Brothers has applied to build the subdivision near Highway 16 north of State Street on land owned by the Rosti family, Idaho Statesman reported Friday.

The land is under contract and has not yet been sold to Toll Brothers, Kari Rosti said.

Rosti declined to comment further. Toll Brothers could not immediately be reached for comment.

The application reads the subdivision would be built in at least eight phases and a house and other buildings currently on the property would be removed in the coming years, officials said.

The subdivision would include a pool, playground, multiple pathways and a 191,209-square-foot (17,764-square-meter) space for potential commercial development such as a car wash or gas station, developers said.

Developers expect the subdivision to be completed in 2027 and generate more than 5,800 car trips a day, officials said.

Multiple other planning projects are underway nearby including a 268-house subdivision, a 196-unit apartment complex and more commercial development, officials said.