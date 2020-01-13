Quantcast
Sara Ajeti, Rosalyn Blake and Brian Gonzalez join First Federal Bank

By: IBR Staff January 13, 2020

Sara Ajeti

Sara Ajeti has joined First Federal’s Treasure Valley branch as the senior retail loan assistant. Ajeti has six years of banking experience and has been with the company for three years. She holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from Boise State University and will assist Blake Fischer in mortgage lending.

Rosalyn Blake

Rosalyn Blake has joined the Treasure Valley branch as a retail loan assistant. Blake has 10 years of banking experience. She will assist business banking officers Tom Stilinovich and Mike Kirby

Brian Gonzalez

Brian Gonzalez has joined the Treasure Valley lending office as the senior treasury management officer. Gonzalez has 20 years of experiencing in banking and treasury management.

