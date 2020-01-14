Quantcast
By: Catie Clark January 14, 2020 0

HAILEY – The ARCH Community Housing Trust has received a total of $8.41 million of federal tax credit financing for Blaine Manor, a two-building senior and family affordable housing complex on Main Street in Hailey. The announcement of this year's tax-credit financing awards was issued last week by the Idaho Housing and Finance Association. IFHA oversees housing ...

