Roundup 1.14.20

FMS, Inc. leased 6,460 square feet of space at 1551 11th Avenue North, Suite 150 in Nampa. The Sundance Company represented the landlord. Sherry Schoen with Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant.

The Gallup Trust purchased a 6,944-square-foot office building on 4240 E Amity Avenue in Nampa. DJ Thompson, Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer. Russell Vawter of Lee & Associates represented the seller.

neU Enterprises One, LLC purchased a 3,885-square-foot retail building on 127 E Idaho Avenue in Meridian. Dave Winder and Rhonda Garland of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the buyer.

West Pioneer, LLC purchased an 18,750-square-foot industrial building on 455 N Benjamin Ln in Boise. Jennifer McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific represented the seller. Al Marino of TOK represented the buyer.

Saint Alphonsus Diversified Care Inc purchased a 1,754-square-foot office space on 999 N Curtis Rd in Boise. Jen McEntee, DJ Thompson and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield Pacific facilitated this transaction.

Hayes Inspirations, LLC leased 2,880 square feet of space at 222 N. Maple Grove Rd. in Boise. The Sundance Company facilitated the transaction.

Virtus Services, LLC purchased a 3,735-square-foot building at 2516 S. Apple Street in Boise. JP Green of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Alpine State Bank purchased 4,591 square feet of office space at 4250 E. Fairview Avenue in Meridian. JP Green, Michael Ballantyne, Mark Schlag and Peter Oliver of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Advantage Legal Services leased 1,295 square feet of office space in the Idaho Professional Office Building at 482 Constitution Way in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

The Vapor Emporium renewed their lease of 1,620 square feet of industrial space at 16089 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 3 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Trees Company LLC leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at 3085 E. Ustick Rd. in Meridian. Dave Cadwell and Mallisa Jackson of Colliers International represented the landlord. Holly Chetwood to TOK Commercial represented the tenant.

VBC Studio leased 751 square feet of office space at 136 N. Broadmore Way Ste. 201 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Wickstrom LLC purchased 5 acres of land at 4751 Ustick Rd. in Nampa. Michael McNeight of Colliers International represented the buyer. Kevin Marshall of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the seller.

Camas Global Advisors purchased 15,000 square feet of industrial space at 915 Overland Ave. in Burley. Robyn Andersen and Steve Di Lucca of Colliers International represented the buyer. Alex Castaneda with Blue Lakes Real Estate Co. represented the seller.