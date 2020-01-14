Quantcast
By: Catie Clark January 14, 2020 0

The nonprofit Leapfrog Group, a well-known health care industry watchdog, announced their 2019 Top Hospital designation recipients in late December, and St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise was the only hospital in Idaho to make the cut. Leapfrog picked 120 hospitals as the top performers in 2019: 10 were children's' hospitals, 37 were general hospitals, 55 were ...

