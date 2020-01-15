Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Tim Trottier named CEO of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 15, 2020 0

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston has named Tim Trottier as their new CEO. He assumed the position on Jan. 13. "Tim is deeply committed to our mission of making communities healthier, and we are excited to introduce him to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center and the Lewiston community," said Sandy Podley, president of LifePoint Health's ...

