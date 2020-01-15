Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / University cybersecurity program gets industry input (access required)

University cybersecurity program gets industry input (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 15, 2020 0

Work is progressing on a cybersecurity education curriculum at Boise State University, where the department recently held a meeting of potential employers to determine what they would need. “The purpose is to work with industry to identify content topics,” said Sin Ming Loo, professor of electrical and computer engineering in the Department of Engineering at Boise ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo