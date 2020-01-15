Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Women’s capital conference seeks to improve status of Idaho women-owned businesses (access required)

Women’s capital conference seeks to improve status of Idaho women-owned businesses (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher January 15, 2020 0

A Salt Lake City-based conference intended to help support women-owned businesses will be coming to Boise in April. The conference is Women Entrepreneurs Realizing Opportunity for Capital,from the Boise State University College of Business and Economics Funding Accelerator powered by VenutreCapital.org. It will be held in the Stueckle Sky Center at Boise State University on April 7, ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo