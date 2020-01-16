Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Expo Idaho forming Citizens’ Advisory Committee (access required)

Expo Idaho forming Citizens’ Advisory Committee (access required)

By: Catie Clark January 16, 2020 0

The Ada County Commissioners will officially form the committee to advise on the fate of Expo Idaho on Jan. 29. The confirmation of the committee members will be held at the Western Town facility of Expo Idaho starting at 5:30 p.m. The event will begin with a meet-and-greet session with the proposed advisory committee members, then the ...

About Catie Clark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2020 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo