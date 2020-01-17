Molly Mitchell joins, Michael Carr, William K. Miller and Bruce Pinegar promoted at Perkins Coie

Molly Mitchell has joined Perkins Coie and Michael Carr, William K. Miller and Bruce Pinegar have been promoted.

Carr has been promoted to partner from counsel and is a member of Perkins Coie’s corporate practice, where he represents private equity funds, venture capital funds and emerging companies in a variety of corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, financings, growth transactions and general corporate governance. Carr also has experience representing large multinational corporations on a variety of complex transactions, including multibillion-dollar, tax-free spin-offs and international joint ventures.

William K. Miller has been promoted to counsel from associate and is a member of Perkins Coie’s labor and employment practice, where he focuses his practice on employment and business litigation. Miller provides employment advice to clients ranging from startups to established companies. Although he represents clients in all types of litigation matters, he has particular experience with trade secret, non-compete, wrongful termination and wage-and-hour cases.

Mitchell has joined as an associate in Perkins Coie’s litigation practice. She has experience defending civil lawsuits involving claims for employment discrimination and wrongful termination, professional malpractice, personal injury and wrongful death, breach of contract and bad faith, product liability and violations of the Fair Housing Act. Mitchell clerked for the Hon. Jason D. Scott of the Idaho Fourth Judicial District Court, where she drafted bench memoranda, opinions and orders. She also served as an extern for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and a judicial extern for the Hon. Candy Wagahoff Dale of the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho.

Pinegar has been promoted to counsel from associate and is a member of Perkins Coie’s trust and estate planning practice, where he has experience preparing estate planning documents including wills, revocable trusts and powers of attorney. He also regularly drafts and implements wealth transfer transactions, such as grantor retained annuity trusts, sales to intentionally defective grantor trusts, irrevocable life insurance trusts and gifts to generation-skipping dynasty trusts. He also advises and assists trustees with respect to administering trusts and modifying trust terms through judicial and non-judicial processes.