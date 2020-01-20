Steve Frinsko, John C. Hughes and Carsten Peterson named partners at Hawley Troxell

Steve Frinsko, John C. Hughes and Carsten Peterson have been elected as equity partners at Hawley Troxell.

Frinsko is a transactional attorney and a member of the business and real estate practice areas. His practice focuses on all aspects of business and real estate law, including mergers and acquisitions, corporate compliance, entity formation and governance, commercial transactions, antitrust compliance and insurance. Before joining Hawley Troxell, Frinsko spent five years as in-house counsel for Packaging Corporation of America. He serves on The Cabin for Readers and Writer’s board of directors, as well as the Idaho Technology Council’s board of trustees. He is a graduate of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce Leadership Boise class of 2017-2019. Frinsko holds a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and a Juris Doctor degree from University of Idaho College of Law.

Hughes is a member of the firm’s employment and tax practice areas. His practice is focused on ERISA and employee benefits. He counsels clients on a broad spectrum of plan-related issues, including legal compliance, mergers and acquisitions, fiduciary responsibility, plan administration, plan corrections, plan design, litigation and tax qualification. Previously, Hughes was the co-editor-in-chief of a nationally circulated monthly newsletter entitled “401(k) Advisor.” He is a former president and board member of the Boise Chapter of the Western Pension & Benefits Council. He is also a member of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce Leadership Boise class of 2018-2020 and a member of the Human Resources Association of Treasure Valley. Hughes holds a bachelor’s degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo and a Juris Doctor degree from California Western Law School.

Peterson has a civil litigation practice, which includes personal injury, medical malpractice claims, insurance coverage, uninsured and underinsured motorist claims, insurance bad-faith, employment discrimination, wrongful termination, employment wage disputes and transportation liability. He has experience in defending health care providers in medical malpractice claims, defending employment practice claims, catastrophic personal injury cases involving traumatic brain injuries (TBI), wrongful death and transportation liability. He is also experienced in administrative complaints filed with the Idaho Human Rights Commission, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) with respect to discrimination claims under the Fair Housing Act (FHA), Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA), Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and state laws prohibiting discrimination. Carsten holds a bachelor’s degree from Utah State and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Idaho College of Law.