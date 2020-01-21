Roundup: 1.21.20

Coltrin Door & Moulding, LLC leased 9,000 square feet of space at 2929 S. Cole Rd. Suite 100 in Boise. The Sundance Company represented the landlord. Lee and Associates represented the tenant.

Rob Goodson Plumbing leased 2,100 square feet at 5103 W Bethel St. in Boise. Jason Knorpp with KW Commercial represented the landlord and tenant. Catharine Quinn with KW Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Accel Realty leased 850 square feet of office space in Emerald Square at 4355 W. Emerald St. in Boise. Karena Gilbert and Nick Schuitemaker of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Comfort Construction purchased + 50 acres of land on Township Road in Idaho Falls. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Faith Technologies leased 7,828 square feet of flex space at 1025 Exchange Street in Boise. Sherry Schoen with Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant. Jim Hosac with Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.

FMS Incorporated leased 6,640 square feet of office space at 1551 11th Avenue North in Nampa. Sherry Schoen with Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant. Steve Vlassek with The Sundance Company represented the landlord.

Saalt LLC leased 8,755 square feet of office space at 6148 N Discovery Way in Boise. Sherry Schoen with Newmark Knight Frank represented the tenant. Pat Shalz with Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord.

Agilist leased 1,501 square feet of office space at 3320 N. Milwaukee Street in Boise. Mike Vance, associate and Garrison Parcells, associate, at Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC represented the landlord. Chase Erkins, principal with Lee & Associates Idaho, LLC represented the tenant.

Sears Authorized Hometown Stores leased 12,500 square feet of industrial space at 1104 1st Street South in Nampa. Mike Pena, Lincoln Hagood and Bryant Jones of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Sawtooth Compounding Pharmacy LLC leased 2,597 square feet of industrial space at 90 S. Cole Rd. in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers International represented the landlord. Ben Fulcher of Mark Bottles Real Estate represented the tenant.

Banana Landscapre LLC leased 1,685 square feet of industrial space at 250 S. Cole Rd. in Boise. Michael McNeight and Steve Foster of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Golden Needle Sewing leased 1,658 square feet of industrial space at 124 S. Cole Rd. in Boise. Michael McNeight, Scott Feighner and Steve Foster of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

American Independent Securities Group LLC leased 3,259 square feet of retail space at 664 S. Rivershore Ln. Ste. 150 in Eagle. Scott Raeber and Oliver Maron of Colliers International represented the landlord. Michael Bergman of Lee and Associates represented the tenant.

Idaho Military Division leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at 5205 E. Cleveland Blvd. Ste. 108 in Caldwell. Mike Christensen of Colliers International facilitated the transaction.

Kelmar, LLC purchased 11,150 square feet of industrial space at 1600 W. Commerce Ave. in Boise. Bryant Jones, Lincoln Hagood and Mike Pena of Colliers International represented the buyer. J. Martin Igo of The Igo Company represented the seller.