Jess Fuhrman joins the Idaho Technology Council as director of business development

Jess Fuhrman has joined the Idaho Technology Council as director of business development. In this role, Fuhrman will be a part of unifying diverse corporate interests with state and federal government interests to increase technology programs throughout the state of Idaho. Fuhrman’s background is in medical administration, marketing strategy and she has owned two local businesses. She is an Idaho native who has attended Boise State University and the College of Idaho. She has served on several nonprofit boards for child advocacy, athletics and musical arts in Boise and New Orleans.