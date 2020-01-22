Quantcast
Josh Mercaldo joins Rizen Creative

By: IBR Staff January 22, 2020 0

Josh Mercaldo has joined Rizen’s account team to lead multiple local clients, as well as expand the agency’s tourism portfolio across Idaho and the Pacific Northwest. With a career spanning 20 years in Idaho, his experience blends agency roles with corporate contracts and multiple ownership endeavors. Starting in 1999 at Mediaphex, he went on to work for agencies including Wirestone, Publicis, Drake Cooper and CLM. He specializes in brand management, strategic planning and client caretaking. Mercaldo holds a degree in communications from Idaho State University.

